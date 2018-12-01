WWE News: Huge women's match announced for Monday Night Raw

Ronda Rousey's undefeated streak will be on the line on Raw

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey and Natalya will team together on Monday Night Raw to take on the team of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

In case you didn't know...

Natalya is seen as Rousey's best friend and training partner on WWE TV which is why she's the best choice when it comes to a partner against the hard-hitting team of Snuka and "The Facebreaker."

Rousey faces Nia Jax in little over two weeks time in San Jose, but this will be a good way for the former UFC Champion to get a feel of the threat that is heading her way at TLC.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey teams with Natalya to take on the team of Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax on the penultimate episode of Raw ahead of TLC on December 16th.

WWE announced this match after the altercation between the four women on Monday night, where Natalya was forced to save Rousey from Snuka and Jax, but The Riott Squad were on hand to send a message to The Queen of Harts, an attack that the Raw Women's Champion then helped her friend to overcome.

The fact that Natalya is in this match could mean that Rousey could lose her undefeated streak on Raw if The Queen of Harts takes the pin for her team.

What's next?

This tag team match takes place on Raw next week, but Jax will step into the ring with Rousey as a challenger for the first time, since the two women already faced off at Money in the Bank earlier this year, back when Jax was Champion.

Do you think Rousey's undefeated streak will come to an end on Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...