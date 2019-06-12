WWE News: Huge WrestleMania 35 rematch happens on SmackDown under vicious and unfair circumstances

WWE SmackDown Live saw an unfair rematch

What's the story?

Shane McMahon kicked off tonight's episode of SmackDown Live on Miz TV, where he made sure to antagonize Miz with barbed comments.

Shane McMahon and The Miz have been in a long rivalry for a while now. The two have been at loggerheads since before WrestleMania 35. They faced each other again on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, but it was not exactly a fair fight.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz and Shane McMahon were once a tag team after the two joined together to form the Best Tag Team in the World. However, things did not go well for them. The two had been best friends and even won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships together. However, after they lost the titles and a mistake by Miz saw them lose the rematch to get the titles back, Shane McMahon turned his back on the Miz. He attacked Miz and also put his hands on The Miz' father.

The Miz proceeded to destroy Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, but Shane McMahon managed to win by a technicality and then he managed to slip out of the Miz' grasp in their Steel Cage Match at WWE Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

Things devolved on Miz TV, with Shane McMahon accepting The Miz' challenge for a match. However, they would face each other only if The Miz was able to defeat both Elias and then Drew McIntyre.

While the Miz defeated Elias, he was unable to pick up the win against McIntyre after a frantic effort to get the win.

Tired and defeated after two matches, he was not left alone.

Shane McMahon 'granted' him the rematch, and proceeded to assault the downed Miz after instructing the referee to ring the bell. The Miz tried to fight back but he was exhausted.

Shane McMahon locked in the Arm Triangle Choke to pick up the win, as The Miz was forced to tap.

What's next?

The Miz suffered a loss to Shane McMahon, but he does not seem to be nearly done with him. This might be a feud that we see continue until WWE Stomping Grounds.