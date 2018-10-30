×
WWE News: Huge WWE Star set to return on Raw tonight

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
2.59K   //    30 Oct 2018, 05:34 IST

Brock Lesnar will be part of tonight's Raw
Brock Lesnar will be part of tonight's Raw

What's the story?

Tonight is the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Crown Jewel and will be the final chance that WWE has to build up one of the most controversial shows in their history. Given the news last week that Reigns won't be part of the show in Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar will be in attendance tonight to build to his match against Braun Strowman.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has already defeated Braun Strowman so he won't be worried about facing the former Mr. Money in the Bank on Friday, but he will be looking over his shoulder since he is aware that he is the one who cost him the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell last month when he interfered in the match between Reigns and Strowman.

Lesnar only dropped the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns back at SummerSlam and many believe that he could be the favorite to win the match in Saudi Arabia and pick up where he left off on Raw.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced earlier today that Brock Lesnar will be in attendance tonight on Raw and will build towards his match with Braun Strowman. Lesnar will be appearing alongside his advocate Paul Heyman and interestingly Roman Reigns is reported to be backstage as well.

Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship last week on Raw because he was diagnosed with leukemia and it appears that he could be part of the angle tonight on Raw since Strowman has been wishing that Reigns will get well soon all week and has sent numerous cute messages to Reigns to get better soon.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will take on Braun Strowman on Friday night at Crown Jewel and a new Universal Champion will be crowned.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will win back his Universal Championship at Crown Jewel? Have your say in the comments section below...



Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
