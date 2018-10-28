×
WWE News: Hulk Hogan admits that he held down younger talents throughout his career

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
38   //    28 Oct 2018, 17:45 IST

There is a reason why Hogan became a top star
There is a reason why Hogan became a top star

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in the wrestling business, but it appears that the politics of this business have run deep for a number of years.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan has been outcasted by most of the wrestling world for the past three years, following his release from WWE back in 2015. This came around because offensive comments that Hogan made during his younger career were made public and WWE was forced to react.

Before Hogan was taken out of the Hall of Fame and every mention of him was removed from WWE TV, he was seen as one of the company's biggest stars and the man that single-handedly put wrestling on the map all those years ago, but he didn't get to the top by being nice.

The heart of the matter

Hogan has been accused of holding younger talents down throughout his career and finally, the former World Champion admitted that he used politics to keep his spot on WWE TV as part of an interview with The Orlando Sentinel.

“Once I got in the [top] spot, to keep the spot, that’s where the politics come in," he said via Ringsidenews. "Everybody goes, ‘Well, Hulk Hogan was a politician.’ Well, thank God I was! That’s why I made more money than anybody, that’s why I kept the belt longer, that’s why instead of a five- or six- or 10-year run like the Rock or Stone Cold or different wrestlers, I had a 35-year run on top."

What's next?

Hulk Hogan has teased that he will be part of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Friday night and it will be interesting to see how the former World Champion is received by the WWE Universe.

Do you think politics are the reason why Hogan became a top star? Have your say in the comments section below...

