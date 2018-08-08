Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Hulk Hogan and former WWE Diva's Champion were backstage at SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
1.76K   //    08 Aug 2018, 07:20 IST

Premiere Of HBO's 'Andre The Giant' - Red Carpet
Premiere Of HBO's 'Andre The Giant' - Red Carpet

What's the story?

This week's episode of SmackDown Live saw the presence of two former WWE stars backstage while the current stars put on a show heading into WWE SummerSlam.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan was present backstage, as a member of WWE's staff posted a picture with him. A former WWE Diva's Champion, Kaitlyn, was also present and took a picture with one of the current members of the roster.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2014 racist remarks from a private video of Hulk Hogan which had surfaced online led to WWE going separate ways with the star. They removed the WWE Legend from the Hall of Fame and even stopped mentioning him and removed him from large parts of their website. Recently, however, WWE reinstated Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame and revamped their relationship with him.

Kaitlyn had been the WWE Diva's Champion around 2012 before she left the company and took a hiatus from wrestling in 2014 to work on her marriage and a clothing line. Kaitlyn returned to WWE early in July to confirm her participation in the second-ever Mae Young Classic Competition.

The heart of the matter

Before SmackDown Live started, pictures surfaced online from backstage. Kaitlyn took a picture with Big E, who she was on friendly terms with before leaving the company. The two shared a creepy yet cute picture, with the former Diva's Champion asking to send help.

Some things never change. SEND HELP. #wwe #halp #coupleofcreeps

A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on

Hulk Hogan, on the other hand, met with WWE's first-ever Kuwaiti male star, Nasser Alruwayeh, and first-ever Arabian female star, Shadia Bsesiso. The three shared a picture together, which both new WWE arrivals then shared on their respective Instagrams.

What's next?

Kaitlyn is set to take part in the second Mae Young Classic Tournament, which will begin on the 8th of August.

Hulk Hogan, meanwhile, is yet to be featured on-screen since re-establishing his relationship with WWE. He may appear with them soon.

Do you think Hulk Hogan will feature on WWE's shows soon? How do you rate Kaitlyn's chances to win in the Mae Young Classic tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Kaitlyn Hulk Hogan
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE News: Hulk Hogan and Edge recall their Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The New Day release statement on Hulk Hogan's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar was backstage during...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Reason behind Paige being backstage at Monday...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which Hulk Hogan could appear at WWE Extreme...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Champion vs Champion match takes place after...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live backstage personality provides...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan addresses his recent issues, fans,...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Faces Former WWE Champion After...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE reports that Sin Cara won't wrestle on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us