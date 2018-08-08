WWE News: Hulk Hogan and former WWE Diva's Champion were backstage at SmackDown Live

Premiere Of HBO's 'Andre The Giant' - Red Carpet

What's the story?

This week's episode of SmackDown Live saw the presence of two former WWE stars backstage while the current stars put on a show heading into WWE SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan was present backstage, as a member of WWE's staff posted a picture with him. A former WWE Diva's Champion, Kaitlyn, was also present and took a picture with one of the current members of the roster.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2014 racist remarks from a private video of Hulk Hogan which had surfaced online led to WWE going separate ways with the star. They removed the WWE Legend from the Hall of Fame and even stopped mentioning him and removed him from large parts of their website. Recently, however, WWE reinstated Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame and revamped their relationship with him.

Kaitlyn had been the WWE Diva's Champion around 2012 before she left the company and took a hiatus from wrestling in 2014 to work on her marriage and a clothing line. Kaitlyn returned to WWE early in July to confirm her participation in the second-ever Mae Young Classic Competition.

The heart of the matter

Before SmackDown Live started, pictures surfaced online from backstage. Kaitlyn took a picture with Big E, who she was on friendly terms with before leaving the company. The two shared a creepy yet cute picture, with the former Diva's Champion asking to send help.

Hulk Hogan, on the other hand, met with WWE's first-ever Kuwaiti male star, Nasser Alruwayeh, and first-ever Arabian female star, Shadia Bsesiso. The three shared a picture together, which both new WWE arrivals then shared on their respective Instagrams.

What's next?

Kaitlyn is set to take part in the second Mae Young Classic Tournament, which will begin on the 8th of August.

Hulk Hogan, meanwhile, is yet to be featured on-screen since re-establishing his relationship with WWE. He may appear with them soon.

Do you think Hulk Hogan will feature on WWE's shows soon? How do you rate Kaitlyn's chances to win in the Mae Young Classic tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

