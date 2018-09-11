WWE News: Hulk Hogan claims that the NWO would murder The Shield

Hulk Hogan feels The NWO would decimate The Shield

What's the story?

The New World Order is arguably one of the most legendary Professional Wrestling factions of all time and despite most of the faction members having retired from Pro Wrestling in recent times, nWo leader Hulk Hogan apparently believes that he and his associates are more than capable of defeating another one of WWE's popular factions', The Shield.

In case you didn't know...

Having initially formed the faction almost 22 years ago by the menacing trio of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, the New World Order is quite arguably the most popular Pro Wrestling faction of all time.

During the faction's WCW days, the New World Order had several notable members such as Randy Savage, The Big Show, Curt Hennig, Scott Steiner, Bret Hart, Dusty Rhodes, and several other notable legends of the business, who were once part of the revolutionary nWo.

The Shield, on the other hand, has made a huge impact on the entire WWE scenario ever since the group's debut in the year 2013. The trio of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins has been known for their ruthless style of display and throughout the years, the three men have dished out some of the most gruesome beatings in WWE history to legends such as The Undertaker, The Rock, and even the likes of John Cena and other former World Champions.

The heart of the matter

In contrast, both The Shield and The New World Order have been recognized as two of the most dominant faction's in WWE history so far and the two groups have also had a notable amount of impact on the entire Pro Wrestling industry as well.

However, according to nWo originator Hulk Hogan, the former WWF World Champion seemingly believes that he and his fellow New World Order stablemates would absolutely murder The Shield, whom 'The Hulkster' apparently referred to as 'bums'. (H/T: Express)

"We laid the ground rules for taking shortcuts. We laid the ground rules, there’s no substitute for victory. I used to wrestle with Roman Reigns’ dad. You’ve seen the pictures of me holding Roman Reigns as a baby. Come on. We taught them almost everything we know."- Hogan stated in a recent interview with TMZ.

What's next?

As far as The Shield is concerned, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title belt against Braun Strowman at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Whereas, the duo of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will be challenging for the Raw Tag Team Titles which are currently being held by Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.