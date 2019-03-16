WWE News: Hulk Hogan comments on how it feels to be back with WWE

Hogan seems to be in good spirits following his WWE return

What's the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Hulk Hogan recently appeared at a "Be A Star" anti-bullying rally in Tampa, along with the WWE Women's Tag Team champion Bayley and Titus O'Neal.

In a brief chat with The Miami Herald, Hogan shared his feelings on how it felt to come back with WWE, after going through a rough patch for years, courtesy the Gawker controversy

In case you didn't know. . .

The Immortal One was the cornerstone of a major controversy a few years back, when a private recording of Hulk was made public by the media outlet, Gawker. Hogan was seen throwing racial slurs in the tape, which led to WWE severing all ties with the former WWE champion.

Hogan was immediately removed from the WWE Hall of Fame. Additionally, all mentions of the legend were erased from the website. Hogan ended up suing Gawker and winning the lawsuit. The outlet couldn't bear the losses and was ultimately shut down.

Thank you God,I am grateful,"I AM THAT I AM". Only love HH pic.twitter.com/Y5R42C4EF7 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 22, 2016

As they say, time tends to heal all wounds. Hogan came back to the company last year, complete with a heartfelt apology to the entire locker room by the Hulk himself.

The heart of the matter

Hogan told The Miami Herald that he has had a long history of being fired and coming back to WWE again. When asked about his feelings on his much-anticipated return to the company, Hogan stated that he's having lots of fun after coming back home.

"Well, it's really cool to be back," Hogan said. "I'm in and out all the time. I started in 1977, 1978 for Vince's father, and I've quit, I've been fired, I quit, I've been fired. But it's great to be back, you know? It's just really fun being home with these guys, it's really, really cool."

Hogan also touched on his experience with bullying when he was a child. He mentioned being bullied by other kids when he used to refuse to take his shirt off on the beach.

What's next?

It's no secret that WWE and Hulk Hogan have always had a complex relationship, dating back to the early 80s. Hogan's illustrious career in wrestling is too significant to ignore and erase. There's no doubt that Hogan will be working with the company in some capacity, now that they've settled their differences, hopefully for good.

What are your thoughts on Hulk Hogan returning to WWE after a three-year suspension? Sound off in the comments!

