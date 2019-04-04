WWE News: Hulk Hogan confirmed to return to WWE this week

Hulk Hogan

What's the story?

WWE have just announced that Hulk Hogan will be returning to the WWE this Saturday as part of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan and Ed Leslie aka Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake have been friends since they both started in the pro wrestling business. They were billed as brothers early on in the late '70s and after Hogan became Hulk Hogan, Leslie also changed his name to Dizzy Hogan.

The duo became mainstays of the WWE in the 80s before moving to WCW in the 90s.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced earlier today that Hulk Hogan will be at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this Saturday to induct his friend Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2019.

WWE released an official statement regarding the matter:

Hulk Hogan to induct Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame

Hulk Hogan and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake had each other's back through thick and thin in WWE. This Saturday, The Hulkster will have the honor of presenting his close friend when he receives sports-entertainment's highest honor, as he will induct Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2019 Induction Ceremony this Saturday, the eve of WrestleMania 35.

Hogan and Beefcake first joined forces in 1989, headlining that year's SummerSlam against "Macho King" Randy Savage and the monstrous Zeus and later stepping into a Steel Cage to battle the ruthless duo. When Beefcake returned to the ring after a parasailing accident that nearly ended his life, Hogan was literally in "The Barber's" corner, joining forces with him to form The Mega Maniacs, a duo that battled then-World Tag Team Champions Money Inc. at WrestleMania IX.

What's next?

Hulk Hogan will be at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this Saturday to induct his longtime friend Ed Leslie aka Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame.

