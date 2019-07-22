WWE News: Hulk Hogan contemplates invasion angle at Raw Reunion

Hulk Hogan has an interesting idea for Raw Reunion

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan will be among the star names appearing on the Raw Reunion episode of WWE Raw in Tampa, Florida on July 22.

One day before the show, the Hall of Famer has taken to Twitter to contemplate what would happen if the returning Superstars invaded the current roster and took over WWE forever.

In case you didn't know…

Three years after being fired from WWE for using racist language in a leaked audio clip from 2006, Hulk Hogan was reinstated into the company’s Hall of Fame in July 2018.

Since then, the 65-year-old has made three appearances on WWE programming, beginning in November 2018 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he played the role as the host of the event.

His second comeback appearance took place in January 2019 when he gave a speech on Raw following the passing of Gene Okerlund, while he also featured in a segment with Alexa Bliss to kick off WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan has been known to throw around fantasy booking ideas on Twitter in the past, and it appears that his latest return at Raw Reunion has given “The Hulkster” an idea that would significantly change the future of WWE.

Alongside a picture of a sky consisting of red, yellow and black colours, Hogan pondered what would happen if he and the rest of the Raw Reunion legends said “enough is enough” and took over the entire company.

For some reason, I saw this last night I thought of the #RawReunion,brother ,the red/yellow/black color scheme made my mind kick start with a crazy thought,what if the Reunion Superstars got together and said enough is enough and just took over the whole WWE and Ruled4 Life. HH pic.twitter.com/LyHjZiy9ac — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 21, 2019

What's next?

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley and 30+ other legends will join Hulk Hogan in returning at Raw Reunion on Monday. We can also expect to see more build-up to the SummerSlam pay-per-view, with Universal Championship rivals Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins both advertised for the show.