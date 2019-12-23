Hulk Hogan opens up about old persona

A Hollywood past

It seems that everything that's old is new again. Hulk Hogan took to Twitter to reference the character that revitalized and prolonged his career in the 1990s and it is none other than Hollywood Hogan.

Hogan tweeted, "This is how I feel anytime I talk about wrestling or hang with any of the boys brother HollyWoodHH 4Life '2sweet'."

This is how I feel anytime I talk about wrestling or hang with any of the boys brother HollyWoodHH 4Life ”2sweet” pic.twitter.com/sZEwnc0Nk4 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2019

What is the significance of Hollywood Hogan?

When Hulk Hogan jumped ship to WCW, it was considered a remarkable development. Hogan was considered by most mainstream audiences as the face of professional wrestling in the 1980s, where he wrestled mostly for the WWE.

But audiences weren't connecting with the character any more and Hogan believed that he had to do something to stay relevant. He took the unprecedented step and turned heel. With it, he helped create the nWo alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

The stable became one of the hottest things in pro wrestling and changed the landscape of the industry. It was the 'dynamite' that ignited the Monday Night Wars and led WCW Monday Nitro to dominate the ratings for 83 weeks.

It's only fitting that with Hogan, Nash, Hall and X-Pac will be inducted WWE Hall of Fame for nWo in 2020. Now, that is 'Too Sweet.'