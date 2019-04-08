WWE News: Hulk Hogan makes guest appearance at WrestleMania

Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss kicked off WrestleMania with one of the biggest surprises of the night right off the bat, when she revealed she could make a WrestleMania moment just by clicking her fingers? And what happened? Hulk Hogan appeared!

In case you didn't know...

Hogan has made spontaneous appearances for WWE since being reinstated in the Hall of Fame following his racism scandal, appearing at WWE Crown Jewel as a guest, Monday Night Raw to lead a tribute for the late Mene Gene Okerlund and the Hall of Fame to induct Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake.

Alexa Bliss was announced as the WrestleMania host a few weeks ago but had to argue with R-Truth and Carmella about who was actually the host for 'The Showcase of Immortals'. Bliss' in-ring career is somewhat of a mystery at the moment, but she has indicated she'll be wrestling again soon.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss welcomed the New York crowd and then told them all she had to do to make a WrestleMania moment was to snap her fingers because she's 'The Goddess' and she proved it by snapping her fingers and summoning Hulk Hogan

All she had to do was snap her fingers...#WrestleMania moment CREATED by @AlexaBliss_WWE! pic.twitter.com/5lHcesMbvD — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019

Hulk Hogan did his usual speech, telling everyone that WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss and Hulk Hogan were going to run wild on everyone and then he invited Alexa Bliss to have a classic 'Hollywood' pose off with him.

It remains to be seen what further involvement Hulk Hogan has with WWE, but it seems clear to me that he's here to stay regardless of how people feel about him and the controversy surrounding him.

What's next?

We'll have to make a bet. What will happen first? Alexa Bliss' return to in-ring action or Hulk Hogan's next WWE appearance?

Catch all the live action from WrestleMania here.

Did you enjoy seeing Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 35? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

