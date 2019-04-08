×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hulk Hogan makes guest appearance at WrestleMania

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
307   //    08 Apr 2019, 05:05 IST

Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss
Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss kicked off WrestleMania with one of the biggest surprises of the night right off the bat, when she revealed she could make a WrestleMania moment just by clicking her fingers? And what happened? Hulk Hogan appeared!

In case you didn't know...

Hogan has made spontaneous appearances for WWE since being reinstated in the Hall of Fame following his racism scandal, appearing at WWE Crown Jewel as a guest, Monday Night Raw to lead a tribute for the late Mene Gene Okerlund and the Hall of Fame to induct Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake.

Alexa Bliss was announced as the WrestleMania host a few weeks ago but had to argue with R-Truth and Carmella about who was actually the host for 'The Showcase of Immortals'. Bliss' in-ring career is somewhat of a mystery at the moment, but she has indicated she'll be wrestling again soon.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss welcomed the New York crowd and then told them all she had to do to make a WrestleMania moment was to snap her fingers because she's 'The Goddess' and she proved it by snapping her fingers and summoning Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan did his usual speech, telling everyone that WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss and Hulk Hogan were going to run wild on everyone and then he invited Alexa Bliss to have a classic 'Hollywood' pose off with him.

It remains to be seen what further involvement Hulk Hogan has with WWE, but it seems clear to me that he's here to stay regardless of how people feel about him and the controversy surrounding him.

What's next?

We'll have to make a bet. What will happen first? Alexa Bliss' return to in-ring action or Hulk Hogan's next WWE appearance?

Advertisement

Catch all the live action from WrestleMania here.

Did you enjoy seeing Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 35? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Hulk Hogan Alexa Bliss
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE News: Hulk Hogan confirmed to return to WWE this week
RELATED STORY
5 WrestleManias with the most matches
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 20 greatest moments in the history of the PPV (#10-6)
RELATED STORY
The Best and Worst Moment of WrestleMania 1
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE bringing in a huge name for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Legends Who Could Show Up At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan comments on how it feels to be back with WWE
RELATED STORY
Every WrestleMania main event winner: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars who could return at WrestleMania 2019 & 5 who may not
RELATED STORY
The Best and Worst Moment of WrestleMania 3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us