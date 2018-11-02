WWE News: Hulk Hogan makes return to WWE after three-year absence

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion, the Immortal Hulk Hogan has returned to WWE at their Crown Jewel pay per view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know

Hulk Hogan is arguably the biggest star in pro wrestling, becoming an iconic star of the 1980s as a part of the WWF, where he held the WWF Championship for four years.

Leaving the WWF in 1993, Hogan joined Ted Turner's WCW, where he quickly became World Champion, and formed the New World Order alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in 1996.

Exiting WCW in 2000, Hogan had brief stints as part of TNA Wrestling, before returning to the WWE in 2014 as the host of WrestleMania 30.

In 2015, Hogan was fired by the company and was stripped of his Hall of Fame status, after videos surfaced of Hogan using racist slurs.

In 2018, Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, with the company citing the Hulkster's consistent apologies and charity work as reasons behind the decision.

Also in 2018, WWE formed a ten-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to host several events in the country, with the Greatest Royal Rumble taking place this past April.

The heart of the matter

Appearing as the host of WWE Crown Jewel, Hogan thanked all the fans for their support, and said it felt amazing to be appearing live on WWE TV after a three-year absence.

Hogan also said how the power of his Hulkamania is stronger than ever in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel.

Closing, Hogan told the fans it was an incredible experience to be the host of the pay per view.

Well let me tell you something, BROTHER....@HulkHogan is in the house, and he's hosting #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/XRSEbW7eRc — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

What's next?

It is unclear what future plans WWE will have for Hogan in the future, as the leaked videos of the Hulkster have made Hogan a very controversial person in wrestling.

