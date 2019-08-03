WWE News: Hulk Hogan on almost using "Triple H" as his ring name, real-life issues with The Ultimate Warrior

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 452 // 03 Aug 2019, 02:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE legends Triple H and Hulk Hogan are no strangers to each other inside the squared circle

What's the story?

In an appearance on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Hogan revealed that he almost used "Triple H" (Hollywood Hulk Hogan) as his ring name back in the year 1990 around the time that WrestleMania VI took place.

Besides, Hogan also weighed in on his real-life issues with the late, great pro wrestling legend The Ultimate Warrior -- noting how they eventually buried the hatchet.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan was considered to be the top draw in pro wrestling in the 1980s and would go on to enjoy that status for several years to come.

However, in the year 1990, then-reigning WWF Champion Hogan, faced Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior in the main event of WrestleMania VI -- with Warrior winning the match, and holding both titles.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan harked back to the lead-up to his WrestleMania VI matchup against The Ultimate Warrior and explained that he was well-aware of WWE head honcho Vince McMahon viewing Warrior as a potential heir to Hogan's position as pro wrestling's top star.

Furthermore, on learning that Warrior would go over him at WrestleMania VI, Hogan engaged in a deep conversation with McMahon...Hogan recollected their discussion, and elaborated on it during his appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's podcast --

"Vince said -- "I think the red and yellow is over, we have gotten everything we can out of it." And I was like -- "Damn, Vince, what if after the finish I point to God, give him the belts and leave, but I do that slow Three Stooges turn, I go back and gaff his a** and call myself Triple H, Hollywood Hulk Hogan?""

"He (McMahon) said -- "that would never work, and you can't be a heel." So he squashed that." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Advertisement

Moreover, Hogan reminisced about a few real-life issues that existed between him and Warrior, emphasizing that around WrestleMania 30 season, he met Warrior and they eventually sorted out their differences.

Hogan also elucidated that he'd always ensure that whoever he faces -- win or lose -- the other performer walks out a bigger star than what they previously were before having faced Hogan.

What's next?

The Ultimate Warrior passed away shortly after his appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania 30. On the other hand, Hulk Hogan continues making sporadic appearances in the WWE.

Also Read: WWE News: Natalya on when Ronda Rousey could return, their RAW Women's Title match and more

What are your thoughts on Hulk Hogan's statements? Sound off!