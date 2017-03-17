WWE News: Hulk Hogan responds to WrestleMania 33 rumours

Hogan is scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida during the WrestleMania 33 weekend but for a different reason.

Hulk Hogan’s last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 31

What’s the story?

Legendary former WWE superstar Hulk Hogan recently took to Twitter to quash all the rumours about him making a special appearance at this year’s WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan’s last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 31 in the year 2015. During the show held at Levi’s Stadium, he joined forces with his former nWo tag team partners, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, to help Sting fight Triple H and DX. However, WWE terminated their contract with Hogan in July 2015 following the racist comments he made in his controversial leaked sex tape.

The heart of the matter

There has been a lot of talk over the past few months about a possible return to the WWE for Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 33. The company, too, has been dropping hints about the iconic wrestler’s return to their fold, the biggest so far being Curtis Axel using his ‘Axelmania’ gimmick at house shows late last year.

The rumours gathered more steam a few days back when ‘The Hulkster’ announced the grand opening of his Hogan Beach Shop in Orlando, Florida at the same time as WrestleMania weekend. However, in a recent tweet, Hogan attempted to do away with all speculations surrounding his appearance at WWE’s annual extravaganza.

Here is the tweet posted by him last evening:

Maniacs I have no plans to be at WM33,I will be at Hogans Beach Shop Orlando on International Dr,March 29/April 3D-? See u at HBS! BrotherHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) 17 March 2017

Let’s remember to always take The Hulkster’s words with a pinch of salt.

What next?

Even though the 6-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is denying being part of WrestleMania this year, the possibility cannot be ruled out entirely because Hogan will be in Orlando, Florida at the time.

Author’s Take

Roping in Hulk Hogan to make his presence felt at WrestleMania 33 can certainly provide the pay-per-view with a tremendous boost and give the crowd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando much more to cheer about.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com