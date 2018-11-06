WWE News: Hulk Hogan responds to WrestleMania challenge by SmackDown Superstar

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has said he will defeat SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev, after the Bulgarian challenged him to a match for WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Hogan is one of wrestling's biggest stars, working with the WWF until 1993, WCW until 2000 and briefly with TNA in 2010.

In 2014, the former champion returned to the WWE as the host of WrestleMania 30, after last being seen on WWE TV in late 2007.

A year later, Hogan was fired by the WWE, after secretly recorded tapes of Hogan using racial slurs were leaked online.

Earlier this year, the Hulkster was re-instated into the WWE Hall of Fame, with the company citing Hogan's charity work and consistent apologies for his actions, as factors behind the decision.

At WWE Crown Jewel last week, Hogan made his first appearance on WWE TV in over three years, as the host of the show.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet after his appearance at Crown Jewel, Hogan said how he planned to get in shape more, joking that he looks like he could beat up the entire WWE roster.

Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don’t want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 5, 2018

Responding, Rusev said how Hogan should start with him, before stating that WrestleMania 35 just so happens to fall on Rusev Day next year.

In a response to the former 2-time United States Champion, Hogan said he would defeat the Bulgarian Superstar, just like all the other giants Hogan has beaten, and implied that Rusev would become his new manager after the loss.

.@RusevBUL You are no different than all the other giants that have tried but at least after I defeat you I will have a new manager brother Crushamania. HH https://t.co/erFVTEGPl4 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 6, 2018

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

