WWE News: Hulk Hogan returning at Crown Jewel

The Founding Member of the nWo returns at Crown Jewel.

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan's return to WWE programming has been confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view this Friday - marking Hogan's first pay-per-view appearance since WrestleMania 31.

In case you didn't know...

Hogan was fired and removed from the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 when audio was leaked with him using racial slurs against African Americans.

However, the company reinstated Hogan to the Hall of Fame this summer.

The heart of the matter

Hogan's return is more than likely due to the fans in Saudi Arabia wanting to see stars from older generations like Triple H, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Fans in the region even asked for deceased superstars like The Ultimate Warrior and Yokozuna to appear, demonstrating a much stronger connection to WWE's past stars than their current roster.

The Hulkster's name was added to the "Featured Superstars" section of WWE's Crown Jewel page, which all but confirms his involvement in some capacity during the event this Friday.

However, the most interesting part of Hogan's return is the fact that it will happen on a controversial show like Crown Jewel.

Since being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame this summer, the expectation amongst many was that Hogan would return to WWE programming at some point.

The company tried to ease him back into programming during the summer when they released a YouTube video with Hogan promoting the charity auction "Superstars for Hope" but the video was removed from their channel after they cut off the comment section.

What's Next?

Hogan's presence has divided the fanbase between those who appreciate his contributions to the industry and forgive him for his words and those who still hold him accountable for his comments and don't feel he's genuinely remorseful.

Having Hogan return at Crown Jewel will probably minimize any potential backlash the company may face from a live crowd, but there's no telling what will happen when the company tries to bring him to a show in the States.