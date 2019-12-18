WWE News: Hulk Hogan reveals a new look

Hinting at something old.....

If you thought the Hulkster was done, think again! The man with the 24-inch Pythons has decided to sport a radical 'new' look that would take most fans by surprise.

The former WWE Champion is either having a little fun with the 'Hulkamaniacs', or this could be a sign of things to come. Here is the what Hulk Hogan tweeted out:

Something really big is about to go down,HollyWoodHogan4Life”2Sweet” pic.twitter.com/ws5dlULtrM — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 18, 2019

The caption on the tweet reads, "Something really big is about to go down, HollyWoodHogan4Life 2Sweet." That seems to be hinting at the NWO.

Some, however, are also speculating Hogan could be referencing the fact that he, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac are getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Why did Hulk Hogan become 'Hollywood Hogan'?

'Hollywood Hogan' was the moniker adopted by Hogan back in 1996, for the simple reason that he needed a fresh take on his character.

Hogan had built a career as the ultimate good guy in WWE but in WCW, the character seemed stale. Then, the unthinkable happened: Hogan turned heel, and the NWO was born.

All of that happened back at Bash at the Beach in 1996.

The last time the WWE universe saw Hollywood Hogan was at WrestleMania 31, when Triple H took on Sting. The fans were treated to a dream matchup on the outside with D-X taking on the NWO.

Whatever the reason for his new look may be, a return by Hollywood Hogan would certainly be a treat for the entire WWE Universe.