WWE News: Hulk Hogan say WWE Return talks are "good"

WWE have said little about a return from Hulk Hogan, but the Hulkster's convinced he'll be back when the time is right.

Simon Cotton ANALYST News 10 Jun 2018, 23:32 IST 374 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Hulkamania run wild again?

What's the Story?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been away from the company for three years but could be on his way back soon. Hogan said that talks between himself and WWE regarding his return are moving "quite quickly."

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know

Hogan has been absent from WWE programming since 2015 after the audio from his sex tape was leaked. Hogan was heard using racial slurs against African-Americans and calling himself a racist which resulted in WWE cutting ties with him and removing mentions of him from their website.

The heart of the matter

Hogan and Ric Flair were interviewed by WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet prior to their "Legends Of The Ring" Q&A at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida this past Saturday.

Most of the interview focused on why WWE never booked Hogan vs. Flair for WrestleMania and Charlotte Flair potentially fighting Ronda Rousey, but Vilet asked Hogan about whether he was ready to return to the company.

"Things are moving in that direction quite quickly. It's all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time but things are good."

WWE have maintained their distance from Hogan since his racial slurs were leaked, but the company admitted to being in talks with him regarding a return.

We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.

What's next?

Bringing Hogan back is still a big move that could easily backfire. While some wrestling fans are ready to forgive Hogan for his remarks, there’s no telling how people will react once Hogan is there again.

His recent comments about the "few fans who feel (hurt)" didn't go over well and this could easily become another PR disaster for WWE.