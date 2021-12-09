Photo: Hulk Hogan spotted using a walking stick

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was recently spotted using a walking stick at a CVS store.

Hulk Hogan is quite possibly the biggest superstar professional wrestling has ever produced. Hogan is way past his prime and it has been almost a decade since he last wrestled. That doesn't deter the fact that the former WWE Champion is still one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling today.

Hulk Hogan was recently clicked at a CVS store. Hogan can be seen using a walking stick in the picture. Check it out below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Recent photo of Hulk Hogan with a fan at a CVS store. The Hulkster looks good. Recent photo of Hulk Hogan with a fan at a CVS store. The Hulkster looks good. https://t.co/99w7WOwYtc

Hulk Hogan recently dropped some weight and is looking in great shape

A short while ago, Hulk Hogan shared a photo on Facebook and revealed that he had shed some weight, now weighing 275 pounds. You can check out the picture below:

On a recent episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair stated that Hogan was dealing with health issues:

“He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot,” said Flair.

Hulk Hogan was the biggest superstar in all of pro-wrestling, back in the mid to late 80s. Hogan headlined the very first WrestleMania in 1985 and was involved in the main events of the first nine WrestleManias. In 1996, Hogan's career was revitalized when he formed the nWo with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in WCW. The moment kicked off a chain of events, eventually leading to the birth of The Attitude Era.

Hogan is a six-time WWE Champion and a six-time WCW World Champion as well. Additionally, Hogan is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. Hogan's legacy has been marred by real-life controversies, but he still has a large fan following, courtesy of his contributions to pro-wrestling.

