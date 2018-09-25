Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Hulk Hogan tweets about new WWE intro, instantly deletes

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
178   //    25 Sep 2018, 14:00 IST

Hog
Hogan was fired from the company in 2015 but was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

What's the story?

Recently re-instated WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has tweeted about a new intro to WWE TV, featuring him, but instantly deleted said tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Hogan is one of the most iconic stars in the company's history, capturing the WWE Championship 6 times as well as a Tag Team Championship, and two Royal Rumble wins.

In 2014, Hogan returned to the company, hosting WrestleMania 30, but was fired a year later after footage from years ago showed the Hulkster using racist slurs describing African-American people.

In 2018, Hogan was re-instated into the WWE's Hall of Fame (which he was inducted into in 2005), with the company mentioning his constant apologies and charity work as factors behind the decision.

The heart of the matter

This week on RAW, a new intro for WWE TV was used, continuing with the theme of Then. Now. Forever.

The new video features stars including Bruno Sammartino, The Undertaker and the Hulkster himself.

In a tweet, which has since been deleted, Hogan said there was no greater feeling than to see him back on a WWE screen.

"No greater feeling than seeing myself back on the historic opening of Monday Night Raw!!! Brother HH."

The tweet was deleted a minute later, and it is possible that someone from WWE asked the Icon to delete the tweet.

Since being reinstated, the company has yet to use Hogan live on screen.

What's next?

Hogan could possibly make his on-screen return live at WWE's upcoming event Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel will take place November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the second event as part of a multi-year agreement between the nation and the WWE.

