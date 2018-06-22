WWE News: Hulk Hogan wants to manage NXT talent, gets epic response

Now this was truly savage!

Hulk Hogan did not realize he'd be snubbed!

What's the story?

Did any of you watch the excellent NXT TakeOver: Chicago event the night before Money in the Bank? One of the talking points coming out of the event was how The Velveteen Dream dressed up as WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

HollyWoodDREAM has a nice ring 2 it, but DREAM rides solo.



Good Try Terry! https://t.co/Q9BrLsAumC — HollyWoodDREAM (@VelveteenWWE) June 22, 2018

Hulk Hogan seemed flattered by the gesture and wanted to manage The Velveteen Dream. The response that he received from the NXT superstar was both brutal and scathing!

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is perhaps the greatest superstar to have stepped inside a WWE ring. However, the man was erased from the history of the company when it became known that he had uttered racial slurs in a private video, and has not been welcomed back to WWE.

The Velveteen Dream is one of the most talented superstars from NXT. Despite the fact that he's a heel, he's become a crowd favourite. He plays mind games with his opponents with his flamboyant attire, most recently dressing up as the Hulkster.

The heart of the matter

It is not known if The Velveteen Dream snubbed Hulk Hogan in character or genuinely did not want to be associated with Hogan because of his actions. Whatever the case may be, the internet seemed to be genuinely impressed by the savagery of his words.

The most scathing part about his comment was how The Dream referred to Hogan as 'Terry'. Hulk Hogan's real name is Terry Bollea and the response was in line with the mind games that The Velveteen Dream is known to play.

What's next?

From the looks of it, great things are due for The Velveteen Dream in NXT. It remains to be seen if he will fare equally well in the main roster. As for Hulk Hogan, it is not known if he will ever return to WWE!

