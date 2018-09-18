WWE News: Hurricane Helms working as trainer at WWE Performance Center

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.06K // 18 Sep 2018, 12:54 IST

Hurricane made a jubilant, albeit short, return to WWE in the Royal Rumble match

What's the story?

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Shane "Hurricane" Helms has confirmed he's working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

The Hurricane's had a whirlwind 2018, appearing in the Royal Rumble at ALL IN - but it looks like things are happening for the WWE icon both inside the ring and out.

In case you didn’t know...

Hurricane spent almost ten years with WWE, as well as some time in WCW and TNA, and his return at this year's Royal Rumble was met with an unreal pop.

The former two-time Cruiserweight Champion also won the European Championship, Hardcore Championship, and the Tag Team Championships in WWE.

Hurricane is infamous for trying to Chokeslam both Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H at the same time, then trying to Chokeslam John Cena on his return - a spot replicated at the ALL IN event too when Hurricane landed his much-anticipated double Chokeslam.

The heart of the matter

Well, if not for a certain Ronda Rousey or Rey Mysterio, his return at the Royal Rumble may have been the biggest news of the night - and the pop he received may have trumped both of those other moments.

There's no doubt Hurricane is still a huge fan favourite, as we also witnessed at ALL IN, but he has the same effect backstage too. Helms' experience in the wrestling ring also makes him a huge asset for any company - something WWE seem to have capitalised on as the former Cruiserweight Champion is working as a guest trainer at the Performance Center this week.

What’s next?

While speaking about his appearance in the Royal Rumble, the Hurricane has previously confirmed that he's pretty busy in 2018.

"I’m booked solid. I’ve already got 43 dates in 2018 that I’ve agreed with various companies all over the world, so this is a pretty exciting time."

Helms had previously hinted he might return to WWE in some capacity, so it'll be interesting to see if anything permanent comes from this stint.

Would you like to see Hurricane back in the WWE ring? Let us know in the comments.