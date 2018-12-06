×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Husband of WWE star takes a shot at Nia Jax on Twitter

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
416   //    06 Dec 2018, 22:59 IST

Nia Jax has made a number of enemies in recent years
Nia Jax has made a number of enemies in recent years

What's the story?

Nia Jax has botched a number of moves in the ring throughout the course of her main roster career and it appears that even the loved ones of WWE stars are now worried about their spouses' safety when stepping in the ring with Jax.

In case you didn't know...

Jax injured Becky Lynch to the point where she was forced to pull out of Survivor Series and her huge match with Ronda Rousey, this isn't the only person that Jax has injured throughout her time on the main roster, since Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, and Zelina Vega have also fallen victim to The Irresistible Force over the years.

Jax has since been rewarded with a push towards the Women's Championship, which hasn't sat well with many fans since they blame Jax for the fact that they missed out on a huge match between Lynch and Rousey because of her right hand.

The heart of the matter

Ember Moon was chosen as Ronda Rousey's partner to take on Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax in the main event of Monday Night Raw and it appears that her husband was worried about her safety in the match, since she has been injured by the star before.

Palmer deleted his original Tweet
Palmer deleted his original Tweet

Matthew Palmer is an Independent superstar and only recently married Ember Moon. Interestingly, he deleted this Tweet that was posted part way through Monday's show but fans were able to take screenshots and share them online.

What's next?

Jax's move-set has been diluted over the past few weeks and it's allowed her to avoid her usual botches, so it appears that even though Jax has been given a push on-screen, WWE is keeping an eye on the former Champion throughout.

Do you think this was a warranted comment? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Nia Jax Ember Moon
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update emerges on Nia Jax
RELATED STORY
5 Best Nia Jax Matches
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax thinks Ronda Rousey needs to learn how...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who probably don't like Nia Jax 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax makes shock revelation regarding...
RELATED STORY
4 of Nia Jax's most dangerous botches in WWE
RELATED STORY
Top 10 WWE Botches of this month (November 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax wins 20-Women Battle Royal at Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Nia Jax's WWE status 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax on her love for Paige, NXT coaches on...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us