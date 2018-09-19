WWE News: Fan favorite tag team breaks up on Smackdown Live

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.68K // 19 Sep 2018, 06:52 IST

Rusev Day quickly became one of the most popular teams on Tuesday nights

What's the story?

Aiden English has been on thin ice for some time when it comes to Rusev and Lana. While the Bulgarian Brute's hype man has been essential in Rusev's success over the past year, his constant distractions have ruined most Rusev Days.

In case you didn't know...

Aiden English began working with Rusev back in September 2017. Over the course of the next year, English would introduce the former United States Champion, getting the duo over with the WWE Universe with his unique wordplay and singing of "Rusev Day."

However, over the past few months, English has served as a distraction, preventing Rusev from winning big matches, even distracting him during his WWE Championship opportunity at WWE Extreme Rules.

At Hell in a Cell, English and Rusev found themselves fighting for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the New Day. In what was a very competitive match-up, a few bad decisions by the Shakespeare of Song cost the team their opportunity.

The heart of the matter

On Smackdown Live, Rusev and Lana berated English for their loss at Hell in a Cell. As they walked off, English vented his frustration to a nearby backstage hand, only for Lana to overhear him.

Lana would attempt to break the news to her husband, but Rusev didn't want to be distracted before his United States Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura. However, near the end of the match, English distracted Rusev yet again, allowing Nakamura to roll up the Super Athlete for the victory.

After the match, English attacked his best friend. Then, after staring into the eyes of Lana, English looked back to Rusev, wishing him a happy Rusev Day.

What's next?

With the Drama King officially walking away from Rusev and Lana, it looks like the two men have just begun a pretty grueling feud.

However, this will be the first time in his career that Rusev will work as a face, which fans have been clamoring for since last year.

This could mean big things for Rusev...or could be the beginning of a surprising run for Aiden English.

Will Aiden English surprise the WWE Universe by taking down the Bulgarian Brute? Sound off in the comments!