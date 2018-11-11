WWE News: ICW confirms WWE Superstar will be in action at Fight Club event tonight

ICW tweeted out this photo

What's the story?

Insane Championship Wrestling have confirmed that a WWE Superstar will be in action at their ICW Fight Club tapings in Glasgow's intimate Garage venue tonight, with Mark Dallas stating that the mystery Superstar will compete against ICW mainstay Mikey Whiplash.

In case you didn't know...

WWE's SmackDown Live Superstars are in Glasgow today to compete at a live event at the SSE Hydro, which holds approximately 11,000 people if sold out. WWE's show is a matinee show with doors at 3:30 pm, with ICW running at the later time of 8:30 pm to allow Scottish wrestling fans to attend both if they so wish.

Insane Championship Wrestling actually have an upcoming event in the same building with their groundbreaking annual Fear and Loathing events, which have previously taken place in the Hydro and even saw WWE Superstar Finn Balor in attendance as a guest commissioner while contracted to WWE, with Kurt Angle competing as well.

In the past, Mick Foley has also appeared while contracted to WWE, and Triple H has even appeared in an ICW ring.

The heart of the matter

Insane Championship Wrestling's Mark Dallas has confirmed that Mikey Whiplash will face off against a WWE Superstar in the ring at tonight's Fight Club tapings at the Garage venue.

Insane Championship Wrestling would then tweet out a further teaser ahead of the event.

While both ICW and WWE are remaining tight-lipped on the identity of the Superstar, we have to believe that the pool would be narrowed down to SmackDown Live Superstars with the blue brand taking over the Hydro earlier in the day, although this is not a certainty.

If there were to be a "return" though, several former ICW Superstars are currently plying their trade within WWE, with Killian Dain, Noam Dar, Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor among others having previously competed in an ICW ring, as well as the likes of Kenny Williams, Joe and Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne also having previous with Scotland's largest wrestling promotion.

What's next?

Well, ICW Fight Club takes place at Glasgow's Garage at 8:30 pm tonight. A limited number of tickets are still available here.

