WWE News: Identity of Aleister Black's Extreme Rules opponent revealed on SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
774   //    10 Jul 2019, 07:19 IST

Aleister Black
Aleister Black

What's the story?

Aleister Black has been looking for an opponent and on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, it appeared that he finally got him. The identity of Black's mystery knocker was revealed.

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, in a split-screen interview, it was revealed that Cesaro was the one to knock on Aleister Black's door.

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black is one of the major NXT Superstars to have been called up by WWE this year to the main roster. He is a former NXT Champion and when he first made his debut on the main roster, he was teaming with Ricochet. Since the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, the two WWE Superstars have been on separate brands. However, Aleister Black has not made a single in-ring appearance.

Instead, he has been backstage in a dark room delivering cryptic promos. In recent weeks, Black was begging for someone to come and challenge him. Two weeks back, it finally happened as a mystery Superstar came and knocked on Black's door, as Black finally smiled looking at the camera.

The heart of the matter

Aleister Black was shown backstage in his dark room on a split-screen. It appeared that the opponent had refused to reveal himself. However, Cesaro showed up on the screen wearing a suit and revealed that he was the one to knock on the door to pick a fight with Aleister Black.

Cesaro appeared different from usual with a mouthpiece and the lighting making him look far more sinister.

It appears that the WWE Universe might see a very different side of Cesaro at Extreme Rules, with him being Aleister Black's first opponent on the main roster with his new gimmick.

What's next?

At WWE Extreme Rules on the 14th of July, Aleister Black will face Cesaro. There is no news yet as to whether there will be a stipulation added to the match.

WWE SmackDown Cesaro Aleister Black
