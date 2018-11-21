WWE News: Identity of jobbers who beat Miz and Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live revealed

Miz was shockingly pinned on SmackDown

What's the story?

The WWE Universe was stunned into silence on SmackDown Live when The Miz and Shane McMahon teamed up to face off against two enhancement talents by the name of the Bryant Brothers on SmackDown Live, only for Miz to be pinned and the pair to lose the match to the debutants.

But who were the two wrestlers who beat the Best Team In The World? Well, we have you covered!

In case you didn't know...

On SmackDown Live, Miz hosted a very special edition of Miz TV where he would look at the State of the State with Shane McMahon. The segment, however, would see Miz blow his own trumpet and book himself and Shane O'Mac in a match against two unknown wrestlers known as the Bryant Brothers.

McMahon was clearly suffering from his war wounds sustained at Survivor Series and stayed on the apron for the entirety as Miz gloated and taunted his opponent, taking his eye off the ball in a move that would essentially cost him the match - and his pride - as Dane Bryant pinned the multi-time Intercontinental Champion.

The heart of the matter

Well, who are the Bryant Brothers? It's probably pretty clear that Dane Bryant doesn't sound too dissimilar to Daniel Bryan - but Dane Bryant is in fact Eli Everfly!

Everfly, of Los Angeles, is somewhat of a cult hero on the independent scene and wrestles for PCW Ultra and GameChanger Wrestling among others. Everfly was the man who got the pinfall victory via small package over Miz to win the match.

Eli Everfly pinned Miz

The other wrestler who we saw slightly less of was in fact Keita Murray. Sacramento star Murray has actually appeared in WWE before at NXT tapings a matter of days ago, losing to Lars Sullivan - who we may very well see on the main roster soon. Murray has also appeared in PCW, MPW and SPW among others.

Keita Murray appeared on NXT tapings recently

What's next?

Will we see the Bryant Brothers on WWE television again? Only time will tell. If not, they go out on a record of 1-0 over Miz and Shane McMahon - and you can bet we haven't seen the last of those two together on TV, which friction only building between the pair.

What did you think of Miz being pinned by enhancement talent? Let us know in the comments.