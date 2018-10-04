WWE News: Identity of Mr. Bootyworth finally revealed

An interesting individual played the role of Mr Bootyworth on SmackDown Live

Per confirmation by way of his social media account, Dewey Foley has indicated that he's indeed the man who depicted the character of Mr Bootyworth on this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Dewey Foley is the son of professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley -- with the former having extensively worked backstage in the WWE. Dewey, to this date, continues working behind the scenes for the company.

Former WWE Champion and hardcore professional wrestling legend Mick Foley has 4 children -- namely Dewey, Noelle, Michael and Hughie.

The aforesaid Dewey Foley was born on February 20th, 1992, and is known to work for the WWE behind the scenes.

Over the course of his career as a part of the WWE administration behind the scenes, Dewey is said to have earned a considerable amount of respect not only from his peers but also from his seniors in the promotional sphere.

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Dewey Foley played the role of Mr. Bootyworth in an in-ring segment which featured him, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) as well as The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro).

The forenamed segment first saw The New Day come down to the ring for a cooking segment -- focusing on The New Day pancakes, which they credited Mr. Bootyworth for coming up with.

The Bar then interrupted the segment and wrecked the table that was laden with edibles -- besides also laying waste to all three members of The New Day.

Both Sheamus and Cesaro then set their sights on Mr. Bootyworth; draining the pancake batter in the latter's hat, forcing him to wear said hat, and then once again spilling the remaining batter on Mr. Bootyworth.

It's interesting to note that the WWE commentary team made no mention of Mr. Bootyworth being Dewey Foley. Here's what Dewey tweeted about the segment:

Byron just sounded like Barney the Dinosaur when he was talking about New Day #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Okqz1O1ycw — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) October 3, 2018

Sheamus and Cesaro are my heroes — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) October 3, 2018

Dewey Foley continues to work as a part of the WWE's administration behind the scenes, and it's unclear as to whether the company plans on having him continue playing the role of Mr. Bootyworth on-screen.

The New Day defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Bar at WWE Super Show-Down this October 6th.

What did you make of Mr. Bootyworth's performance on SmackDown Live? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.