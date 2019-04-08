WWE News: Identity of the man who Carmella hugged at ringside after WrestleMania 35 win

Carmella won the WrestleMania Battle Royal

What's the story?

Carmella won the second-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royale. She went to ringside to hug a man and there have already been questions about who the man is.

We already managed to find out who it was.

In case you didn't know...

Some fans aren't happy about the result of the second-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. The final three saw Asuka, Sonya DeVille and Sarah Logan. While it was assumed that Asuka would win, she was thrown out by Logan.

It was another false finish just like last year. This time, instead of Naomi, it was The Princess Of Staten Island Carmella who ended up superkicking Logan out. She was actually absent throughout the match.

Interestingly, in January 2016, she won a Battle Royal in the exact manner. That involved Asuka as well. It is a bit bizarre that they recycled the same idea twice in battle royals. Either way, fans upset about Asuka not winning the match need to realize that nothing would have come out of it. No superstars ever get pushed from winning these Battle Royals, whether it's the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal or the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

The heart of the matter

The man who Carmella is pictured hugging is a former WWE superstar and enhancement talent Paul Van Dale. He also happens to be Carmella's father. He has been seen multiple times in WWE documentaries featuring Carmella.

He was a big-time enhancement talent and appeared in a series of matches. He certainly helped Carmella in the start of her pro wrestling career and has been integral in her growth as a performer.

She had a great moment ringside after the match, as she celebrated with her father.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 sees the first-ever Women's main event.

