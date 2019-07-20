WWE News: Impromptu 24/7 Championship match with legend takes place at SDCC [VIDEO]

Truth is a target!

What's the story?

A WWE 24/7 Championship match has just taken place at San Diego Comic-Con, interrupting R-Truth's interview on IGN Live.

WWE legend Shane "Hurricane" Helms shows up as The Hurricane before Drake Maverick tried to win back the title he lost on Monday Night RAW. You can see everything that unfolded below.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth is the current 24/7 Champion, after becoming a nine-time champion when he pinned Drake Maverick in his hotel room on WWE RAW, just as the 205 Live General Manager prepared to consummate his marriage with his wife.

The title change only added to the bizarre list of locations where the championship has been won and lost - which already includes a golf course, during a wedding, and on a plane mid-flight!

WWE set up the Comic-Con showdown on SmackDown Live when Carmella found R-Truth laying low before the current champion told the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion they should lay low in San Diego.

The heart of the matter

Needless to say, R-Truth's plan didn't work. While live on IGN.com, R-Truth was interrupted by WWE legend Hurricane, Drake Maverick and a referee.

Truth hilariously said, "Nice costume," before joking that Helms was too overweight to be the real Hurricane - before someone in a referee costume showed up. Hurricane tried to roll up R-Truth unsuccessfully before Drake Maverick also tried to roll up Truth while dressed as a banana before chasing him off the set!

As of now, the chase is still going on!

What's next?

Who knows? All eyes now are on WWE's social media to see if any further developments happen. Will R-Truth make it to RAW with the 24/7 Championship still around his waist? Only time will tell!

Are you enjoying R-Truth's reign as 24/7 Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.