×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Impromptu 24/7 Championship match with legend takes place at SDCC [VIDEO]

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
532   //    20 Jul 2019, 05:06 IST

Truth is a target!
Truth is a target!

What's the story?

A WWE 24/7 Championship match has just taken place at San Diego Comic-Con, interrupting R-Truth's interview on IGN Live.

WWE legend Shane "Hurricane" Helms shows up as The Hurricane before Drake Maverick tried to win back the title he lost on Monday Night RAW. You can see everything that unfolded below.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth is the current 24/7 Champion, after becoming a nine-time champion when he pinned Drake Maverick in his hotel room on WWE RAW, just as the 205 Live General Manager prepared to consummate his marriage with his wife.

The title change only added to the bizarre list of locations where the championship has been won and lost - which already includes a golf course, during a wedding, and on a plane mid-flight!

WWE set up the Comic-Con showdown on SmackDown Live when Carmella found R-Truth laying low before the current champion told the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion they should lay low in San Diego.

The heart of the matter

Needless to say, R-Truth's plan didn't work. While live on IGN.com, R-Truth was interrupted by WWE legend Hurricane, Drake Maverick and a referee.

Advertisement

Truth hilariously said, "Nice costume," before joking that Helms was too overweight to be the real Hurricane - before someone in a referee costume showed up. Hurricane tried to roll up R-Truth unsuccessfully before Drake Maverick also tried to roll up Truth while dressed as a banana before chasing him off the set!

As of now, the chase is still going on!

What's next?

Who knows? All eyes now are on WWE's social media to see if any further developments happen. Will R-Truth make it to RAW with the 24/7 Championship still around his waist? Only time will tell! 

Are you enjoying R-Truth's reign as 24/7 Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags:
R-Truth WWE 24/7 Championship
Advertisement
Impact Wrestling News: WWE legend debuts at  Slammiversary XVII and destroys Michael Elgin (Video)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Surprise announcement of pre-SummerSlam special -'Smackville', several title matches to take place
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals how complaining helped her
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 24/7 Title match to invade San Diego Comic-Con
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks catches up with Japanese legend for dinner
RELATED STORY
Top 5 infamous WWE impromptu bookings
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage news on 24/7 Title changing hands at Drake Maverick's wedding
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 24/7 Championship changes hands five times on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top WWE Superstar reveals why WWE isn't selling his merch at live shows
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Super ShowDown match takes place after WWE RAW goes off the air
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us