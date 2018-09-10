WWE News: Historic Change made to Commentary Team ahead of Raw

Renee Young is the latest addition to the Raw commentary team

What's the story?

This week's WWE Raw will be witness to history, as Renee Young is set to join the Three-Person commentary, replacing Coach.

WWE announced the news ahead of Monday Night Raw, naming her as the first-ever full-time female commentator on their weekly episodic show.

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young joined the Raw commentary team for the first time, a few weeks ago, after the momentous announcement of an all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution. She became the first-ever woman to call an entire episode of RAW, making history. Her commentary assignment also coincided with her husband, Dean Ambrose's return to action after nine months away from the ring.

She also commentated on RAW during another occasion as well since, on last week's episode.

Other than her run as a commentator, Renee Young has been a ring announcer and backstage interviewer for WWE since her arrival to the company in 2012. Her WWE Network show, Talking Smack, was one of the more popular shows on the WWE Network before it was cancelled.

The heart of the matter

The announcement of Renee Young joining the Raw commentary team was greeted with an uproarious response from the fans on Twitter. Her addition to the three-person broadcast team will see Coach replaced, a choice that will leave the fans happy.

This week's Raw will see Renee become the first-ever female commentator to join the Raw Broadcast team, Michael Cole and Corey Graves, full time and make history for the second month in a row.

WWE will be looking to increase the roles of their female stars, as this addition signifies a huge step in their 'Women' Revolution'.

What's next?

With the women's exclusive Evolution pay-per-view coming up in October, WWE is serious about proving that they are treating women equally, taking a step away from their less-than PG moments of the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era.

