Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Historic Change made to Commentary Team ahead of Raw

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
2.06K   //    10 Sep 2018, 20:13 IST

Renee Young is the latest addition to the Raw commentary team
Renee Young is the latest addition to the Raw commentary team

What's the story?

This week's WWE Raw will be witness to history, as Renee Young is set to join the Three-Person commentary, replacing Coach.

WWE announced the news ahead of Monday Night Raw, naming her as the first-ever full-time female commentator on their weekly episodic show.

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young joined the Raw commentary team for the first time, a few weeks ago, after the momentous announcement of an all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution. She became the first-ever woman to call an entire episode of RAW, making history. Her commentary assignment also coincided with her husband, Dean Ambrose's return to action after nine months away from the ring.

She also commentated on RAW during another occasion as well since, on last week's episode.

Other than her run as a commentator, Renee Young has been a ring announcer and backstage interviewer for WWE since her arrival to the company in 2012. Her WWE Network show, Talking Smack, was one of the more popular shows on the WWE Network before it was cancelled.

The heart of the matter

The announcement of Renee Young joining the Raw commentary team was greeted with an uproarious response from the fans on Twitter. Her addition to the three-person broadcast team will see Coach replaced, a choice that will leave the fans happy.

This week's Raw will see Renee become the first-ever female commentator to join the Raw Broadcast team, Michael Cole and Corey Graves, full time and make history for the second month in a row.

WWE will be looking to increase the roles of their female stars, as this addition signifies a huge step in their 'Women' Revolution'.

What's next?

With the women's exclusive Evolution pay-per-view coming up in October, WWE is serious about proving that they are treating women equally, taking a step away from their less-than PG moments of the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Do you think this is a positive change? Let us know in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Renee Young Jonathan Coachman
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
Renee Young is all set to change the commentary game next...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason Renee Young was on RAW commentary...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon to deliver "historic"...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shocking title change on Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Renee Young will be a guest commentator on...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Probably Missed On This Week Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (3 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us