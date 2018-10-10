WWE News: Incredible WWE record broken on this week's SmackDown Live

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 838 // 10 Oct 2018, 17:02 IST

Things got heated on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The SmackDown Women's Title match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on this week's SmackDown Live had made the history books, proving that once again the Women's Revolution is happening!

In case you didn't know..

Becky Lynch and Charlotte have been in the middle of a heated rivalry for some time now, with the two facing off over the SmackDown Women's Title at Super Show-Down. However, Becky Lynch cheated her way out of a loss by hitting Charlotte with the belt whilst in a submission move, getting herself DQ'd and keeping the title.

The pair had a rematch on SmackDown Live that saw the two women go back and forth in an incredibly competitive match. However, the two would spill outside of the ring leading to a double count-out after Charlotte speared Lynch through the video wall.

The heart of the matter

Whilst the match will be remembered for that incredible Spear spot, and the subsequent Last Woman Standing match announcement for Evolution, there is another reason why this particular match is one for the record books!

History was just made at 23 minutes @MsCharlotteWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE just had the longest singles women’s match Ever on RAW or Smackdown passing the previous record that was held by Sasha Vs Charlotte on the July 25 2016 episode of RAW.#SDLive — CharlotteFlair.Com (@CFlairdotcom) October 10, 2018

That's right, Charlotte and Becky Lynch will go down in history as having the longest singles match ever between two women on either Raw or SmackDown which is an incredible statistic for lots of reasons.

Twenty-three minutes isn't all that long for a match on WWE television so it's sort of shocking that this is the longest singles women's match ever. Luckily this seems like a record set to be broken a number of times over the next few years as the women get more and more opportunities.

What's next?

Charlotte and Becky Lynch's feud looks set to come to an end at Evolution with the pair competing in what the WWE is calling their first ever Last Woman Standing match at WWE Evolution.

Now there's every chance that this could go on to break records for the longest ever women's singles match on pay-per-view, as typically Last Man Standing matches are lengthy and arduous affairs.

Are you shocked that the longest ever women's match on Raw or SmackDown is only 23 minutes long? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!