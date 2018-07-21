WWE News: Indian competitor announced for Mae Young Classic

Kavita Devi will be part of the second annual Mae Young Classic

What's the story?

Kavita Devi has broken down a number of barriers in WWE over the past year and is now set to retain her place in the Mae Young Classic later this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Kavita became the first ever female Indian superstar to make it to WWE last year and made even more history back in April when she was part of the first ever Women's WrestleMania battle royal where she was able to show off her wrestling skills before she was eliminated.

Devi was part of the first ever Mae Young classic last year and even though she was eliminated from the competition by Dakota Kai in the opening round, she has still been able to make quite an impact in her short time in WWE and continues to fly the flag for India as the protege of former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali.

The heart of the matter

WWE released a press statement earlier today where it was announced that Kavita Devi will be part of the second annual Mae Young Classic later this year. The announcement was made as part of a press event with Braun Strowman in Mumbai India earlier today.

Devi fielded questions as part of the event from a video link since she is currently still training at WWE's Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

What's next?

Devi will be one of 32 women who take part in the second annual Mae Young Classic, but after being knocked out in the first round last year, the Indian sensation could be set to win the whole thing since there is a lot of hype surrounding her at the moment.

