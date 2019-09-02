WWE News: Indy wrestling wonder-kid makes debut following TakeOver: Cardiff

NXT UK

The recent NXT UK tapings in Cardiff that followed NXT TakeOver: Cardiff were full of surprises from WWE, with NXT star Tegan Nox making her return to the UK as well as a handful of surprise debuts from some of the UK's best independent wrestlers. However, the most notable was the appearance of A-Kid.

Who is A-Kid?

Many in the wrestling world will have heard of the name A-Kid thanks to his almost viral-like match against Zack Sabre Junior that garnered five stars from prominent wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer (making him the youngest wrestler ever to get 5 stars in a singles match).

But A-Kid is a 22 year-old Spanish wrestler who, despite being 20 when the above match took place, has spent most of 2019 in the United Kingdom independent scene with his tag-team partner Carlos Romo as Team White Wolf.

Naturally it was only a matter of time until one of the bigger promotions snapped the young starlet up!

A-Kid's WWE debut

A-Kid's WWE debut came in a dark match at the aforementioned NXT UK tapings in Cardiff this week when he teamed with Jack Starz in a losing effort against The Hunt (Wild Boar and Primate)

It's unclear if A-Kid is signed to WWE or is just making a cameo as it's just a dark match and other wrestlers have appeared at NXT UK tapings before and haven't been signed afterwards (Lana Austin, Dan Maloney etc).

Has A-Kid signed with WWE full-time?

However there are some signs that A-Kid might be signed to WWE pending an official announcement.

For starters, his major story-line for independent promotion RevPro involved splitting up from his long-time tag-team partner Carlos Romo and turning on him, leading to a match at RevPro's 7th Anniversary show.

A-Kid was also present at the last set of television tapings before NXT TakeOver Cardiff, which took place in Plymouth, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who went on to add that he was expected to sign with WWE soon.

Another fairly major sign he's signed with WWE is the fact that he, alongside his partner Carlos Romo as Team White Wolf have pulled out of the upcoming wXw World Tag Team Festival tournament, and were replaced by WWE tag-team Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

