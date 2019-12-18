WWE News: Injured 6-time Champion fears he could be out until 2021

Xavier Woods has not been on WWE television since October 2019

Speaking on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, Xavier Woods gave a concerning update on his recovery from an Achilles injury.

The six-time Tag Team Champion spoke openly about the struggles that WWE Superstars go through when they are out of action due to injury, while Big E even admitted that he felt “disrespected” when Kevin Owens briefly replaced him in The New Day after WrestleMania 35 when he underwent knee surgery.

Woods’ Achilles injury, which he suffered in a match on WWE’s tour of Australia in October, was originally expected to keep him out of the ring for up to nine months. However, the New Day member revealed that while he hopes to be back in the next five months, there is no real time frame for his comeback and he fears he could be sidelined for over a year.

“Maybe I'll be back at, like, Survivor Series next year, but maybe not. Maybe I'll be back by 'Mania the year after next, but, like, maybe not. So the chances of that are very low that I would come back that late, but just the fact that there is a percentage chance that could happen, for lack of a better term, like, it just makes me sad." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The New Day’s current WWE status

Since Xavier Woods sustained his injury in October, Big E and Kofi Kingston have reclaimed the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Revival, meaning The New Day are now seven-time Tag Team Champions.

Big E and Kingston defeated The Revival again in a ladder match at the final WWE pay-per-view of 2019, TLC, to retain their titles.