WWE News: Injured NXT standout teases in-ring return

Nicky Pags // 08 Jul 2019

WWE NXT

What's the story?

In recent weeks, NXT star Tegan Nox has been posting countdown-style comments on Instagram as she prepares to return to the ring from multiple injuries suffered over the last two years, and now it looks like her in-ring return might be imminent.

In case you didn't know...

WWE NXT star Tegan Nox made a name for herself on the Wednesday night brand after being replaced in the first Mae Young Classic due to an ACL tear. Following her return to the ring from injury, Nox quickly became a fan favorite and was poised to make a big impact in the second Mae Young Classic.

Nox's NXT career began to take flight in both singles competition and in tag team action with her fellow NXT star Dakota Kai. However, Nox suffered a knee injury back in August of 2018 which has kept her out of action.

While competing in the second Mae Young Classic, Nox suffered a dislocated knee cap, a torn MCL, LCL and ACL, and also tore her meniscus while wrestling Rhea Ripley.

The injury, which at the time was the second injury setback the rookie WWE NXT star had suffered, was yet another roadblock in her career. Prior to the injury, Nox was rumored to be the front-runner to win the Mae Young Classic tournament.

The heart of the matter

In a new comment posted on Instagram, Tegan Nox referenced the famous John Fogerty line - "put me in coach," teasing she is ready to return to the ring following a nearly year-long road to recovery.

What's next?

As of this writing, there remains no word as to when Tegan Nox will make her WWE NXT in-ring return, and her former tag team partner, Dakota Kai, remains sidelined with an injury of her own.

Kai suffered an ACL tear back in January of this year, and following successful surgery to repair the injury, commented on her recovery by Tweeting, "Within my whole being, I know for sure I will be back stronger than ever. I will hit the ground running. That’s a promise."

How would you like to see Tegan Nox booked when she returns? Would you like to see her re-team with Dakota Kai eventually? Let us know in the comment section!