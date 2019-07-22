×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Injured NXT star returns at live event (photos)

Nicky Pags
ANALYST
News
531   //    22 Jul 2019, 08:11 IST

WWE NXT
WWE NXT

What's the story?

WWE NXT star Dominik Dijakovic made a quick impact on the Wednesday night brand when he made his television debut, but shortly into his run, he suffered an injury which sidelined him from in-ring action.

According to F4WOnline.com, Dijakovic made his return to the ring at the WWE NXT live event on Saturday night in Cocoa, FL and picked up a singles match win.

In case you didn't know...

Back in April of this year, Dijakovic suffered a torn meniscus and in early May underwent surgery to repair the injury. Before the injury, Dijakovic had been gaining momentum in NXT and was in contention for a shot at the NXT North American Title.

The heart of the matter

Dominik Dijakovic returned to the ring at Saturday night's NXT live event in Cocoa, FL and scored a singles match win over Cezar Bononi.

Below are photos from Dijakovic's in-ring return:

Also at Saturday night's NXT live event, Tyler Breeze defeated Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed defeated Cal Bloom, Bianca Belair defeated Kavita Devi, Killian Dain defeated Babatunde, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss, and Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink defeated Team 3.0.

Team 3.0 is the team squashed by NXT newcomer Jordan Omogbehin, a 7'3" former college basketball player who made his in-ring debut earlier this week.

The NXT live event on Saturday night also featured Mia Yim and Karen Q vs Aliyah and Vanessa Borne vs Marina Shafir and Taynara Conti vs Rachael Evers and Deonna Purrazzo. The team of Yim and Karen Q won the Fatal Four Way tag team bout.

Advertisement

The event was headlined by Velveteen Dream successfully retaining his North American title against Roderick Strong.

What's next?

There is no word as to when Dominik Dijakovic will return to WWE NXT TV, and it remains to be seen if he will return to title contention if and when he does make his return.

Who would you like to see Dominik Dijakovic feud within NXT? Let us know in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE NXT Roderick Strong Velveteen Dream
Advertisement
WWE News: Injured star makes in-ring return at NXT Live Event 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT referee suffers horrific leg break, finishes calling match [PHOTO & VIDEO]
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First glimpse of new 7'3" NXT star manhandling opponents at live event
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 7ft 3in Superstar debuts at NXT live event [VIDEO]
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Tyler Breeze suffers a graphic injury during NXT Live event [watch video]
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to NXT referee's horrific injury
RELATED STORY
What if NXT and 205 Live merged?
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results (June 19th, 2019): The triumphant return of Adam Cole, a new NXT star debuts
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT 17th April 2019 - Preview, Start Time, Match Card, Tickets, Where to Watch & more
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE changes names of 4 NXT Superstars
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us