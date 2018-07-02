WWE News: Injured RAW star teases return from injury

Could Kurt Angle announce the return of this RAW Superstar soon?

What's the story?

Injured WWE Superstar, Samir Singh, is on the road to recovery and could make a return to action soon. Singh has been posting several photos of him working in the gym on social media in the last few days and it seems like he's almost fully recovered from the ACL injury he suffered earlier this year.

In case you didn't know...

Harvinder Sihra, who goes by the ring name Samir Singh, made his main roster debut with his real-life brother, Gurvinder Sihra, who goes by the ring name Sunil Singh, in 2017, as the lackeys of Jinder Mahal.

The brothers have worked in the Indie scene back home in Canada for over a decade before they got their big break in NXT in 2016.

The duo played a key part in Jinder Mahal winning his WWE Championship and then retaining it before losing it to AJ Styles. The Singh Brothers have been a constant figure by Mahal's side and have taken many high-profile bumps in various matches.

The heart of the matter

Samir injured his ACL at the hands of Bobby Roode ringside in a January episode of SmackDown and although WWE didn't release a timeframe for the number of months the Singh Brother would be out for, ACL injuries take around 6 months to heal.

This means that Samir has almost completed his recovery, and going by his recent social media activity, he may return soon.

A couple of days ago, the brothers posted a photo on their official Twitter page with the caption, "The boys are back in town'.

The next WWE PPV is Extreme Rules, and maybe Samir Singh could make an appearance, interfere and help Jinder Mahal win a match.

What's next?

Since Samir Singh wasn't on TV during this year's Superstar Shakeup, he is not part of RAW or SmackDown, but it is expected that he will join his brother and Jinder Mahal on RAW, when he does return.

Are you excited for Samir Singh to return to WWE?

