WWE News: Injured Raw Superstar undergoes shoulder surgery

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 459 // 07 Aug 2019, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ruby Riott has not been on WWE television since May

What's the story?

Two months after undergoing surgery on her right shoulder, WWE Raw Superstar Ruby Riott has confirmed that she has now undergone another surgery on her left shoulder.

In case you didn't know…

Ruby Riott burst onto WWE’s main-roster scene in November 2017 alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan as a member of The Riott Squad.

The villainous trio immediately became involved in rivalries with the top three women on SmackDown Live at the time – Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Naomi – before moving to Raw in the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up.

They went on to feud with high-profile names including Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Sasha Banks and Bayley, while Riott even faced Rousey in Raw Women’s Championship matches in February 2019.

Riott had looked set to receive more opportunities as a singles Superstar after being separated from Morgan and Logan in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up. However, it was announced in May that she needed to take time off due to shoulder injuries.

The heart of the matter

WWE issued a statement in May revealing that Ruby Riott had undergone successful surgery to repair a bilateral injury to her right shoulder.

It was reported at the time that she would need to undergo the same surgery to her left shoulder, and the Riott Squad leader has now confirmed that the surgery has taken place and she is on the road to recovery.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy, Jinder Mahal, Lars Sullivan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey and Tamina are among the other WWE Superstars who are currently sidelined with injuries.

What's next?

Fightful recently reported that WWE is internally listing Ruby Riott’s return date as January 2020, so it looks likely that she could make her comeback in time for the Royal Rumble.

As for the rest of The Riott Squad, Sarah Logan has faced Dana Brooke on multiple occasions on Main Event recently, while Liv Morgan is teasing a character change after losing to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live.