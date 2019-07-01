×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Injured star makes in-ring return at NXT Live Event 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
758   //    01 Jul 2019, 02:46 IST

Image result for nxt wwe logo

What’s the story?

Chelsea Green has finally made her in-ring return. The NXT star teamed up with Deonna Purrazzo to take on Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane at an NXT Live Event on Saturday.

In case you didn’t know…

Chelsea Green broke her wrist in March during an NXT taping but still managed to win the match. She was in action against Jessie Elaban and broke her wrist midway through the match. However, she still managed to complete it and also hit her finisher to pick up the win.

She has been out of action ever since, and the date of her return was not confirmed. The NXT star got injured on her debut itself and had released a statement about it:

Today I had the opportunity to wrestle for the first time at Full Sail for WWE NXT, after years of dreaming of it! Wow, it was everything I had imagined it would be!!! Of course, with this job comes occupational hazards.
Unfortunately, I broke my wrist mid-match & will require surgery first thing tomorrow morning. It sucks. I’m upset, I’m angry, I’m sore… but I’ll be back soon. This is just a tiny bump in the road to many goals I have set for 2019! Oh yeah…I won the match.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea Green has surprised the NXT fans by making a surprise return at a Live Event in Venice, Florida. She teamed up with Deonna Purrazzo against Kacy Catanzaro at the event but did not pick up the win on her return.

She posted the following tweet before making her comeback, but there was no confirmation that she was going to be involved in a match.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see how NXT uses her on her return and if she will get a push any time soon.

Tags:
WWE NXT Chelsea Green
Advertisement
WWE News: Top Champion makes surprise appearance at NXT event
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Injured main roster veteran makes a shocking return to NXT (Spoilers)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT referee suffers horrific leg break, finishes calling match [PHOTO & VIDEO]
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT star teases huge War Games match for NXT Takeover
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer makes emotional return with a rare NXT appearance
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results (June 19th, 2019): The triumphant return of Adam Cole, a new NXT star debuts
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Mike and Maria Kanellis should be moved to NXT
RELATED STORY
3 NXT Superstars who will do good on the main roster
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT: 5 points to note - Big return, Adam Cole makes a major blunder
RELATED STORY
5 Spoilers You Need To Know From June 13th NXT Tapings - Huge return and reunion 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us