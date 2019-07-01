WWE News: Injured star makes in-ring return at NXT Live Event

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 758 // 01 Jul 2019, 02:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

Chelsea Green has finally made her in-ring return. The NXT star teamed up with Deonna Purrazzo to take on Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane at an NXT Live Event on Saturday.

In case you didn’t know…

Chelsea Green broke her wrist in March during an NXT taping but still managed to win the match. She was in action against Jessie Elaban and broke her wrist midway through the match. However, she still managed to complete it and also hit her finisher to pick up the win.

She has been out of action ever since, and the date of her return was not confirmed. The NXT star got injured on her debut itself and had released a statement about it:

Today I had the opportunity to wrestle for the first time at Full Sail for WWE NXT, after years of dreaming of it! Wow, it was everything I had imagined it would be!!! Of course, with this job comes occupational hazards.

Unfortunately, I broke my wrist mid-match & will require surgery first thing tomorrow morning. It sucks. I’m upset, I’m angry, I’m sore… but I’ll be back soon. This is just a tiny bump in the road to many goals I have set for 2019! Oh yeah…I won the match.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea Green has surprised the NXT fans by making a surprise return at a Live Event in Venice, Florida. She teamed up with Deonna Purrazzo against Kacy Catanzaro at the event but did not pick up the win on her return.

She posted the following tweet before making her comeback, but there was no confirmation that she was going to be involved in a match.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see how NXT uses her on her return and if she will get a push any time soon.