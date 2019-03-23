WWE News: Injured Superstar makes in-ring return at WWE Live Event

[Photo: Twitter/@AlexablissC]

What’s the story?

Alexa Bliss has made her in-ring return last night at the WWE Live Event in Trenton. The Goddess teamed up with Lacey Evans to take on Natalya and Nikki Cross.

However, the return was not a fruitful one as she ended up on the losing side. Moreover, she was the one who tapped out to Natalya's sharpshooter to end the match.

In case you didn’t know…

Bliss has been out of action for some time and was only on TV to host her talk show, 'A Moment of Bliss'. The former Women's champion made her return at Royal Rumble but was not a part of any other in-ring matchup since then.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss finally made her in-ring return after a few months out. She has been kept away from the ring since November last year but was a part of the Women's Royal Rumble.

Last night at the WWE Live Event, she was hosting another episode of 'A Moment Of Bliss' with Natalya as her guest. It turned into a singles matchup quickly with the Queen of Harts winning via DQ. Lancey Evans made her usual walk down the ramp but this time got involved in the match and attacked Nattie.

Bliss and Evans then teamed up to attack Natalya before she was saved by Nikki Cross. A tag-team match was then announced with Nikki and Nattie taking on Bliss and Evans. Alexa tapped out to a sharpshooter by Natalya to end the match.

What’s next?

Bliss will be a part of WrestleMania for sure but will not be having a match. She has been announced as the host of the show of all shows this time along with Carmella and R-Truth.

Do you think Alexa Bliss should be put back into the RAW Women's Title picture after WrestleMania or should she be moved to SmackDown to challenge Asuka? Sound off in the comments section below!

