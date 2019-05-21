WWE News: Injured Superstar to return at SmackDown Live; MITB rematch confirmed

What's the story?

WWE have announced two segments for this week's SmackDown Live as well as a Money in the Bank rematch for the SmackDown after Money in the Bank PPV.

Roman Reigns will have a match, while we will see the return of Big E from injury, and Bayley's first appearance as SmackDown women's champion.

In case you didn't know...

At Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns and Elias faced off in a short match. Reigns was attacked with a guitar by Elias backstage before the match, and when Elias thought he had injured The Big Dog and that their match would not happen, Reigns attacked from behind and then swiftly got the win.

We also saw Bayley win the SmackDown Women's title for the first time after first winning the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and then cashing in on new SmackDown Live women's champion, Charlotte.

The heart of the matter

Big E will return from injury on this week's SmackDown Live after being out for nearly a month, injuring his meniscus. Rumours this past week suggested that he was there backstage during Money in the Bank.

There will be a “Welcome Back Big E” celebration with The New Day on SmackDown this week. Since being on the sidelines due to injury, Big E was temporarily replaced by Kevin Owens in the New Day before The Prizefighter betrayed the group, which resulted in a match at Money in the Bank, which he lost.

Reigns, meanwhile, was on RAW this week, and it was announced on the red brand by Shane McMahon that he and Reigns will face off at Super ShowDown PPV next month.

What's next?

This week's SmackDown Live will take place at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

