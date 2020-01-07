WWE News – Injured Superstar returns to Performance Center after over 7 months out

Ruby Riott is back training in the performance center after recovering from her injury. The Riott Squad leader has been out since May and underwent double shoulder surgery.

PWInsider are reporting that she is not expected to be back until later this year. Thus, there are no chances of her making a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble this month.

From my heart to my soul ❤️ https://t.co/p6lYW4fW1y — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 6, 2020

Ruby underwent surgery on her right shoulder in May and then another one on her left shoulder in August. She last wrestled a match in WWE back in May where she faced Tamina Snuka, Lacey Evans and RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch at a Live Event in Cardiff.

She appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast back in October and provided an update on her recovery, saying:

“They [doctors] said I’m on a good track for recovery. Some time, hopefully early in 2020, but they haven’t given me an exact return date. I’m just hoping the sooner, the better, honestly. It’s been such a hard road. Physically, obviously, I lost a lot of muscle in my shoulders and in my arms and everything. I guess I never realised how much I used my arms until I was without one and then both of them!”

One thing that's been confirmed is that the Riott Squad is unlikely to be reformed as Liv Morgan has undergone a transformation of her own.