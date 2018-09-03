Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Injured WWE star shows off impressive physical transformation 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
4.32K   //    03 Sep 2018, 21:11 IST

Samir 's transformation is definitley an impressive one
Samir 's transformation is definitely an impressive one

What's the story?

Samir Singh was injured back in January and has been missing from WWE TV ever since, but his recent Twitter update proves that he has been spending his time wisely.

In case you didn't know...

Samir Singh came through the ranks in NXT before he was aligned with Jinder Mahal alongside his brother Sunil, the duo was the main reason as to why Jinder went on to become WWE Champion last summer, but Samir was forced onto the sidelines when it was revealed that he had suffered a torn ACL back in January when he was part of a ringside brawl with Bobby Roode.

Since Samir has been on the sidelines, Jinder has been moved over to the Raw brand but has been unable to make the same kind of impact without both of the Singh brothers by his side.

The heart of the matter

Samir has been away from WWE TV now for more than seven months and he recently updated the WWE Universe with how his recovery was going after a few months of rehabilitation.

Jinder is missing Samir right now and if this is a hint that he is ready to return to the ring and help Mahal to become The Modern Day Majaraja once again then it's definitely something that the WWE Universe should be taking note of.

What's next?

Mahal wasn't booked as part of SummerSlam back in August and so far he hasn't been able to pick up a rivalry on Raw heading into Hell in a Cell since he was defeated by Dean Ambrose just seven days ago. A Samir Singh return is definitely needed if there is a way that he can boost Mahal's current status.

Do you think Samir Singh is ready to return? Have your day in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
