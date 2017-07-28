WWE News: Darren Young visits WWE PC for training

Darren Young is expected to be cleared for an in-ring return soon

by Akshay Bapat News 28 Jul 2017, 09:30 IST

Darren Young had an elbow surgery in early 2017

What’s the story?

WWE star Darren Young, who has been injured for close to seven months, gave an update as he is nearing his return to action. Yesterday, the former WWE Tag Team Champion dropped by the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for training, revealing that he is slowly regaining full fitness.

In case you didn’t know….

Darren Young was paired with WWE Hall Of Famer Bob Backlund as his manager in 2016 and was drafted to RAW following the brand split, where he had an extensive feud with former tag team partner Titus O’Neill. However, in January 2017. Young suffered a horrible elbow injury in a tag team match on Main Event, where he teamed up with Sin Cara in a match against The Shining Stars (Epico and Primo).

The match was immediately stopped by the official and awarded the victory to The Shining Stars. When the diagnosis came in, it was revealed that Darren Young had an hyperextended elbow and he would be out of action for at least six months. He underwent elbow surgery soon after.

The heart of the matter

As Young edges closer to his in-ring return, he tweeted a selfie of himself along with some of the Chinese recruits at the WWE Performance, indicating that he is gradually returning to peak fitness level.

It was reported last month that Darren Young, along with NXT Tag Team Champion Tomasso Ciampa, was sent to Birmingham, Alabama for therapy and medication in order to accelerate their recovery.

What’s next?

Based on the diagnosis, which ruled him out of action for at least six months, we can expect to see him make a return inside the squared circle soon. In fact, WrestlingInc had a report a few days back which claimed that Young is expected to be clear to compete as early as August.

Author’s Take

It is good to know that Young is finally close to full recovery. While the idea to use him as Bob Backlund’s protégé was interesting on paper, it did not work out quite well. Other than a couple of highlights here and there, the entire run was a failure.

The best bet for Young following his comeback would be to join his former partner Titus O’Neill’s ‘Titus World Wide’ and maybe the two can re-form The Prime Time Players to bolster RAW’s tag team division.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com