WWE News: Injury update on Rey Mysterio and Dominik after Brock Lesnar attack

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 648 // 05 Oct 2019, 04:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW kicked off with an aggressive Brock Lesnar attack

Brock Lesnar viciously assaulted Rey Mysterio and Dominik in the opening segment of the September 30 episode of WWE RAW.

Mysterio had been scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in the show’s main event. However, he travelled with his son to a local medical facility following the attack, meaning Rollins faced Rusev instead.

In an update on WWE.com, it has been confirmed that Dominik has now been released but both he and his father have sustained injuries.

“Rey and Dominik Mysterio each suffered injuries following the brutal attack by Brock Lesnar this past Monday on the season premiere of Raw.

“Dominik was released from a medical facility, and the extent of the injuries sustained by both Rey and Dominik have not been disclosed publicly.”

Why did Brock Lesnar attack Rey Mysterio and Dominik?

Rey Mysterio kicked off RAW by mentioning that his Universal Championship match with Seth Rollins would not have been possible if his son, Dominik, who was sat at ringside, had not convinced him to continue wrestling.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman then made their way to the ring and Lesnar promptly snatched the microphone from Mysterio and gave it to Heyman.

Just as Heyman began to speak, Mysterio grabbed the microphone back from the RAW Executive Director but soon found himself on the receiving end of two F-5s from Lesnar.

Not content with attacking one Mysterio, The Beast launched Dominik over the ringside barricade and slammed him back-first against the ring post before continuing to attack both men with suplexes and F5s.

Advertisement

WWE later showed an unmasked Mysterio in the back of an ambulance as he accompanied his son to a medical facility.

What’s next for Brock Lesnar?

Interestingly, WWE announced this injury update just two hours before the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX, which is expected to be headlined by the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar.

Attention now turns to SmackDown to find out whether either of the Mysterios will attempt to prevent Lesnar from winning the WWE Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!