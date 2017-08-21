WWE News: Interesting fact about Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam 2017

Brock Lesnar made history at SummerSlam 2017.



Lesnar managed to achieve another impressive accomplishment as of last night’s SummerSlam PPV

What’s the story?

Brock Lesnar, having successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship at the 2017 SummerSlam PPV, has just set a record for the annual event. Not only does his appearance at last night’s main event mark his fourth consecutive main event (i.e. show-closing) appearance, but it also makes him the wrestler with the most SummerSlam main events, at six.

In case you didn’t know…

Brock Lesnar debuted with WWE in 2002 and received one of the most meteoric main event pushes ever. He made his on-screen debut on the RAW after WrestleMania X8, and won his first WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2002, some three month later, at age 25.

Lesnar’s first run lasted only two years, as he left immediately after WrestleMania XX. He returned eight years later and was thrust back into the main event position as if he had never left in the first place.

The heart of the matter

Following this year’s edition of the annual summer PPV, Brock Lesnar has now main-evented more SummerSlam PPVs than anyone else. His record of six main-events breaks the tie he held with The Undertaker, as both of them had five main-events each as of last year.

Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam main-event record is as follows:

#1 In 2002, he defeated The Rock to become WWE Champion

#2 In 2012, he defeated Triple H by submission in a singles match

#3 In 2014, he demolished John Cena in a singles match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

#4 In 2015, he faced the Undertaker in a highly-anticipated rematch from WrestleMania XXX that ended in controversy

#5 In 2016, he defeated Randy Orton ‘by TKO’ after busting Orton’s head open the hard way, causing Orton to bleed profusely.

#6 In 2017, Lesnar successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship in a fatal 4-way match that also involved Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns. Despite getting demolished by Strowman and being taken out of the arena on a stretcher, Lesnar returned and pinned Reigns to retain his championship.

Lesnar also now possesses the longest continuous streak of consecutive SummerSlam main-events, having main-evented the show every year since 2014.

What’s next?

Lesnar’s SummerSlam match-up had a lot of build to it, and there was a lot of speculation surrounding his future with WWE. Paul Heyman, Lesnar’s advocate, announced that Lesnar would leave WWE if he lost the match.

Now that this hasn’t happened and Lesnar is still WWE Universal Champion, it looks like WWE is getting ever closer to the rumoured main event for WrestleMania 34 of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, with Reigns being crowned as champion again.

As for what will happen in the immediate future, the likely scenario will feature Brock Lesnar defending his championship against Braun Strowman. After all, it was Strowman that looked the strongest in this match out of all the challengers, and he was the one that did the most damage to everyone else in the match.

Author’s take

Brock Lesnar continues to be booked as one of the most dominant and powerful wrestlers in modern times. Despite his part-time schedule and increasingly repetitive move-set (if you think Cena has only five moves of doom, just wait until you watch Lesnar), many people still respect Lesnar for his legitimacy as a crossover star.

It’s clear that Lesnar’s time at the top of the card is going to be a long-term affair, so we might as well get used to it.

Furthermore, it’s becoming increasingly clear that SummerSlam is Brock Lesnar’s show. As long as he remains healthy and is interested in massive payoffs, you can expect to see him in the SummerSlam main event for years to come.