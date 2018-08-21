WWE News: Interesting name has become the favorite to win the 2019 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is still more than five months away

What's the story?

The Rock is currently the favourite to win the 2019 Royal Rumble match despite it still being around five months away.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he broke the record for the shortest match at WrestleMania when he defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match that lasted just six seconds. After this match, The Rock's other business ventures kept him out of the ring and even though there has been speculation surrounding a return in recent years, WWE is yet to make anything official.

The speculation has most recently surrounded a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 and the fact that The Rock is the favourite to win the Royal Rumble and go on to the main event the biggest show of the year does follow this suggested storyline.

The heart of the matter

SkyBet has recently released the odds for next year's Royal Rumble, which should be taken with a pinch of salt at this time of the year, but interestingly The Rock is the favourite to win what is arguably the biggest match of the year.

Fans will be delighted to know that Daniel Bryan is the second favourite after being cleared for in-ring competition in March and missing out on two Rumbles over the past few years. There are a number of other names on the list including Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, John Cena and even Roman Reigns himself, which leaves quite a mixed bag of superstars leading up to next year's show.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is currently the Universal Champion and if WWE is planning a match between The Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania 35 then the build should start in the coming months leading up to the new year.

Would you like to see The Rock win The Royal Rumble one more time? Have your say in the comments section below...

