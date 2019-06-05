WWE News: Interesting name set to be added to 50-man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown

AJ Styles revealed that he was injured a few weeks ago...

What's the story?

AJ Styles was last seen on WWE TV last week on Raw when it was revealed that he was struggling with an injury and replaced by Baron Corbin in the fatal four-way Universal Championship match. Styles injury seemingly isn't as bad as first feared, since the former WWE Champion could be part of the 50-man battle royal on Friday night.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles lost his Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins back at Money in the Bank a few weeks ago and hasn't wrestled on Raw in the weeks that have followed. Instead, Styles was replaced by Baron Corbin last week and it was the former Constable of Monday Night Raw who was able to become the new number one contender for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.

Styles was reportedly injured as part of the match and after a backstage altercation with Baron Corbin, it was thought that he was going on hiatus from WWE.

The heart of the matter

Karl Anderson recently revealed on Twitter that he and Luke Gallows will be heading to The Middle East this weekend to be part of the 50-man battle royal. The former Tag Team Champion also revealed that AJ Styles will be part of the show in some way, despite the fact that he doesn't have a match already announced as part of the show.

Flyin to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 soon.

I’m gonna win the 50 man over the top rope battle royal ..

Then the rocket is strapped to the #GoodBrothers #TooSweet#OGBC @FinnBalor @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) June 5, 2019

Styles is part of all of the promotional material for the show in Jeddah and it appears that he could be added to the 50-man battle royal on Friday night.

What's next?

There has been no prize confirmed for the winner of the 50-man battle royal, but the addition of AJ Styles to the battle royal definitely adds some excitement to the match.

