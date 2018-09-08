Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Interesting update about Shawn Michaels return 

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
2.34K   //    08 Sep 2018, 13:25 IST

Shawn Michaels' return on Monday Night Raw has given rise to a lot of rumours!
What's the story?

Since Shawn Michaels' return to WWE Raw last week, where he talked about the upcoming match between Triple H and the Undertaker, there have been considerable developments. Recently more rumours have emerged about his return to the ring.

Cageside Seats reported that there are rumours stating that Shawn Michaels' first match back may be as part of a tag team.

In case you didn't know...

On last week's episode of Raw, Shawn Michaels returned to WWE and to promote the upcoming match between The Undertaker and Triple H, at Melbourne's Super Show-Down. However, while he was there, his promo left a big impression on the audience.

He was interrupted by the Undertaker, who came out to confront Michaels over predicting that Triple H would win.

Shawn said that the reason he had stayed away from the ring, was because of his respect for the promise he had made to the people, and for the respect of the Undertaker. The Dead Man mocked him, and the two had a back-and-forth argument, which seemed to indicate a possibility of one more match between the legends.

The heart of the matter

Recent rumours reported by Cageside Seats, state that the Heart Break Kid may be returning, but his first match back may not be what people expect.

There have been rumours about the next Saudi Arabia show for WWE being confirmed. WWE profited hugely from their Greatest Royal Rumble there last year and it was only a matter of time before they host the next one.

According to reports, Michaels is slated to return at the Saudi Arabia event first, where he will be a part of a tag team match.

After the initial return, he may be part of another match later on.

What's next?

At this stage, these are nothing but rumours. Anything can happen in WWE at any time, so things may change. He could team up with anyone, but as of now, that is not confirmed.

Who will Shawn Michaels team up with, in Saudi Arabia? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

